Reggae Films in the Park 2020

To celebrate reggae month, every Friday in February 2020 patrons are invited to go to Emancipation Park in New Kingston to enjoy films with a reggae soundtrack or based in Jamaica.

Babylon – Brinsley Forde

Raw and smouldering, it follows a young reggae DJ (Brinsley Forde, frontman of landmark British group Aswad) in Thatcher-era Brixton as he pursues his musical ambitions, battling fiercely against the racism and xenophobia of employers, neighbours, police, and the National Front.

Heart-Shaped Box

Blind dates can be scary, especially if they don’t work out and one person is over it while the other just can’t let go. What happens when rejection turns into a nightmare?