NHT Contributions Refund Info 2018

Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 0

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is now accepting applications refunds for the year 2010 in 2018. Refunds can be acquired via the following options.

  • Through an account held in your name, in any Jamaican commercial bank
  • Through the NCB Prepaid Keycard
  • JMMB Money Transfer*
  • JN Money Transfer Services (JNMTS) *
  • Victoria Mutual Money Transfer Services (VMMTS) *

*Please note that contributors opting to receive refunds via JMMB Money Transfer, JN Money Transfer and Victoria Mutual Money Transfer Services will be required to pay a transaction fee to the agency when collecting their funds if payment is in excess of $500.00, as follows:

  • JMMB Money Transfer – J$ 165.00
  • JN Money Transfer Services – J$ 300.00
  • VM Money Transfer Services – J$160.00

The application process can be done online by visiting https://www.nht.gov.jm/ and following the on-screen instructions.

 

