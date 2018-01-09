NHT Contributions Refund Info 2018

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is now accepting applications refunds for the year 2010 in 2018. Refunds can be acquired via the following options.
- Through an account held in your name, in any Jamaican commercial bank
- Through the NCB Prepaid Keycard
- JMMB Money Transfer*
- JN Money Transfer Services (JNMTS) *
- Victoria Mutual Money Transfer Services (VMMTS) *
*Please note that contributors opting to receive refunds via JMMB Money Transfer, JN Money Transfer and Victoria Mutual Money Transfer Services will be required to pay a transaction fee to the agency when collecting their funds if payment is in excess of $500.00, as follows:
- JMMB Money Transfer – J$ 165.00
- JN Money Transfer Services – J$ 300.00
- VM Money Transfer Services – J$160.00
The application process can be done online by visiting https://www.nht.gov.jm/ and following the on-screen instructions.