Jamaica voted ‘Favourite Worldwide Destination’ at the British Travel Awards

Jamaica was been named the ‘Favourite Worldwide Destination’ by the readers of British Travel Awards’ ‘Check In’ magazine. The island took the top spot from more than 70 other destinations in the magazine’s new Readers’ Choice Awards, announced at the weekend.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are voted for exclusively by readers of Check In, the online interactive magazine of the British Travel Awards. It is the largest awards programme in the United Kingdom (UK), created to recognise the most successful travel companies and destinations.

Regional Director of the Jamaica Tourist Board for the UK and Northern Europe, Elizabeth Fox, said the award was especially significant as it was the only award voted for by the public.

“We are incredibly proud that Jamaica was voted ‘Favourite Worldwide Destination’. As the only award voted for by the public, this accolade is especially significant. Jamaica has so much to offer, not least year-round sunshine and great value for money, and we hope to be able to extend Jamaica’s warmth and hospitality to more British visitors next year,” she stated.

The winners of the 2012 British Travel Awards were announced at a ceremony held at Battersea Evolution in Battersea Park, London.

Source – JIS