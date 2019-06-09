Jamaica Diaspora Conference 2019 – all you need to know

Kingston will host the 2019 staging of the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, under the theme: Jamaica and the Diaspora: Building Pathways for Sustainable Development, at the Jamaica Conference Centre from June 16–20.

The Conference, convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, has been positioned as the global forum that connects Jamaicans from all over the world for discussions and concrete actions in vital areas of national importance. This biennial staging will target expanding and building pathways for the Diaspora and Jamaica working together to prepare effectively for the Future within the context of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 which incorporate the core goals of the Vision 2030 National Development Plan.

The focal areas for dialogue, as well as the expected outcomes of the Conference, take into consideration important global trends and their impact on the future marketplace and the workplace, as well as critical Jamaica-Diaspora partnerships.

A Youth Forum within the Conference will engage young people of Jamaican descent in an effort to further build affinity and nurture their involvement in the life of our nation. Signature features of the Conference will include the MarketPlace exposition of Jamaican goods and services; Government At your Service– a fast tracked one stop shop exclusively at the Conference and a range of hospitality and cultural activities to provide a meaningful and memorable experience for those attending. The Diaspora Day of Service scheduled to culminate activities, encourages Jamaican organizations and individuals to organize themselves to volunteer their time, skills and resources to community projects of their choosing, anywhere in Jamaica.

Be a part of the change…Lets Build Jamaica Together!