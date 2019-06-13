Caribbean Fashion Week 2019 will run from Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 13, 2019:

Pulse’s 40th Anniversary Launch @ The Chairman’s Suite, Pulse Rooms, 38a Trafalgar Road, Kingston 10

Friday, June 14, 2019:

Caribbean Fashionweek Welcome Reception @ Nigeria House, 2 Millsborough Close, Kingston 6

Saturday, June 15, 2019:

Caribbean Fashionweek Night 1, The Collections from Africa and the Caribbean @ Pulse Suites @ Villa Ronai, Old Stony Hill Road

Sunday, June 16, 2019:

Caribbean Fashionweek Night 2, The Collections from Africa and the Caribbean @ Pulse Suites @ Villa Ronai, Old Stony Hill Road

CFW primarily will be a by invite series of events, with very limited tickets available for sale.

The event categories include Runway at $10,000, Sky Deck at $7,500 and Upper Deck at $5,000. These very limited sale tickets are to be available at Pulse.